Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education work session 2-16-2021

FEBRUARY 16, 2021

Board President James Posch and members Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, Jodi Sourini, and Beverly Wright were present. Also present were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer. This was the first "in-person" meeting of the board for the 2020-2021 year. It was held in the high school auditorium so members of the public could socially distance. Board President Posch and several administrative staff members attended virtually, which caused some minor audio issues. The meeting was also livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel.

Student progress under virtual instruction

Superintendent Kirby and administrative staff reported on student progress during the pandemic and plans for remediating lost progress. The remediation plans will emphasize literacy in reading and writing.

Board members stated concerns about lost progress and achievement gaps in reading, but also praised the administrative staff's remediation plans.

Performance audits

Treasurer Scott Gainer provided a cost-benefit analysis of the state auditor’s performance audit process, including data drawn from the last ten years of audits appearing on the state auditor's website. He also reported that $80,000 is the current cost for a performance audit done at the request of a school district. His report identified areas of cost reduction that tend to appear in all of the performance audits and reviewed specific cost reductions suggested in the district's 1999 performance audit, many of which have been addressed. He also presented information about the "peer groups" that the state auditor uses as the basis for cost comparisons in the audit.

Board members discussed whether other sources might provide cost reduction recommendations that are better targeted to the district, compared to what is likely to come from a state performance audit. This topic will continue to be considered at upcoming board and Lay Finance Committee meetings.

Upcoming meetings are a regular meeting on March 2 and a work session on March 16. The public session starts at 7 p.m. and will be held in person; meetings are livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel and recorded for later viewing. They can also be viewed at: https://stream.meet.google.com/stream/8f442366-4bbd-4160-aaeb-ece0f7ab6534

LWV Observer: Kathy Petrey.