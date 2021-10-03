Cleveland Heights – University Heights Public Library Board of Trustees meeting highlights 2-15-2021

FEBRUARY 15, 2021

Security services

Recognition of retirement

Financial and investment report

Permanent appropriation

Director and fiscal officer salaries

Building operation hours

Coventry Peace, Inc. board of directors

Consulting services

Touchless doors

Public services annual report

Present were President Dana Fluellen, Vice President Gabe Crenshaw, Patti Carlyle, Max Gerboc, Annette Iwamoto, and Vikas Turakhia. Tyler McTeague was absent.

Security services

Kevin Echols presented and discussed the 2020 security services report with the board. In 2020 there were 57 incidents, none of which rose above the general disturbance level; one incident was a minor medical event. Since the libraries were closed for a large portion of the year, the safety and security focus was building up PPE (personal protective equipment) supplies for the pandemic for all branches. Other enhancements included moving to a different emergency alerting system, a computer controlled lock/unlock system, and an automated emergency locking system for entry and exit doors at all branches.

Pat Gray’s retirement

The board approved a resolution in recognition of the retirement of Coventry Village Branch Manager Pat Gray.

Financial and investment report

The fiscal officer shared the 2020 financial report with the board. General fund revenue in 2020 totaled $11, 931,674, better than expected, and 1 percent higher than 2019 revenue. The fiscal officer reported that credits from the State of Ohio for unemployment and use of the Shared Work Ohio program helped make up for losses that had been expected due to the pandemic. Investment income in 2020 was down from the previous year. Revenue from passport and copier services was down as well. General fund expenditures in 2020 totaled $8,151,499 reflecting the cuts that had been made to the library budget due to the pandemic.

The board reviewed and accepted the December 2020 and January 2021 financial statements. Total cash balance across the operating accounts, Bauer Fund accounts, and investment accounts at the beginning of 2021 was $18,306,663.25.

Permanent appropriation

The board approved permanent appropriations of $75,000 for non-CLEVNET databases, $10,246,635 for the general fund, and $1,906,000 for the building and repair fund during the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021.

Director and fiscal officer salaries

The board recently completed performance evaluations for Director Nancy Levin and Fiscal Officer Deborah Herrmann and approved a three percent increase from each of their 2020 salaries. In approving these salary increases, the board noted the leadership and stewardship displayed by both the director and fiscal officer during this pandemic year.

Building operation hours

The board approved the following change in building operation hours. Beginning Feb. 16, the library will be open for lobby service, browsing, and reserved computer appointments at all branches as follows:

Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Masks will be required for all patrons ages two years old and up.

Curbside service will be extended until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will continue to be extended as the sunset is later in the coming months.

Coventry Peace, INC board of directors

The board approved Max Gerboc, a member of the library board of trustees, as the designated library representative (an ex officio position) on the Coventry PEACE Board. If Mr. Gerboc is not available to attend a meeting of the Coventry PEACE Board, a member of the library administration will serve in his place at that meeting.

Consulting services

The board authorized a contract with JMC Consultants for an amount not to exceed $15,000 for the HVAC project at the Coventry library, and to provide assistance with community engagement for the PEACE Park playground changes.

Touchless doors

The director reported that continuing an initiative that coincided with the COVID response, touchless door openers have been installed on more exit doors throughout the system. The goal is to improve egress/ingress for people with disabilities as well as cut down on high traffic touch areas.

Public services annual report

Library Deputy Director Kim DeNero-Ackroyd shared the 2020 public services report. Circulation was just shy of 1.2 million items (1,199,969). The report highlighted the programming pivot that was needed during library closures and reduced lobby hours due to the pandemic. The library sent 30 hotspots to schools for distribution to families in need of Wi-Fi access at home. Homebound delivery staff sent out 1,050 items, a 33 percent increase from 2019. Curbside delivery was introduced at all four branch libraries in May. A variety of virtual programs were delivered. Information on job searches and unemployment resources were developed to help job seekers during the pandemic. The local history digital collection saw an increase in users and page views.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, March 15, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lee Road branch and livestreamed on Youtube.

LWV Observer: Elizabeth M. Tracy.

Library board meetings are recorded and available on YouTube on the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library Channel.