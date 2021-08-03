Cuda announces candidacy for CH City Council
I am running for city council to serve our community and give something back to the city that has given me so much. If elected, I want to seize this unique opportunity to work with my fellow council members, the new mayor, and the community to set a bold vision for all of Cleveland Heights.
My family moved here in 1960. My brother and I were raised on Desota Avenue, and later on Woodview Road, by the only single mom we knew of at that time. We went through the entire CH-UH school system and graduated from Heights High. I went on to become the first person in my family to graduate from college and get a master’s degree. Cleveland Heights, for me, is a place where dreams come true.
Now, I own a home on Fenley Road (in the Oxford neighborhood) with my wife, Sandy Moran. I have three stepchildren and eight grandchildren.
I retired last year after teaching government and sociology in Shaker Heights schools for 20 years. I have the time, the determination and the experience to be an effective member of Cleveland Heights City Council.
My experience includes:
- Being campaign manager for Citizens For An Elected Mayor (CEM) in 2019 (garnering a 64% “yes” vote).
- Being chosen by CH City Council as a finalist for the council seat vacated in March 2020 by Melissa Yasinow.
- Serving as an advisor to CH City Council as a member of the CEM Citizens Transition Committee.
- Attending most of CH City Council’s meetings over the past four years.
- Helping organize three forums on the elected-mayor form of government over the past six months.
- Working as a community organizer (1988–1991) for Heights Community Congress (HCC).
- Organizing eight neighborhood groups and conducting race relations forums for HCC.
Housing, economic development, safety, our schools, equity, supporting the arts, and transitioning to an elected-mayor form of government are all central to moving our city forward. Our government must be more responsive and follow through on every complaint.
If elected, I will work to set forth and execute an ambitious agenda that will show measurable results in a timely manner.
For more information, please visit my website, www.tonycudaforcitycouncil.com, and my Facebook page, Facebook.com/CudaForCouncil.
This year will be like no other. We will be electing our first mayor and celebrating our city’s centennial. Let’s seize this unique opportunity to create a bold vision for all of Cleveland Heights.
Tony Cuda
Tony Cuda is a Heights High graduate, teachers' union member, former Cleveland school board member, three-time Big Brother, and musician/composer, who still plays in an organized hardball league.