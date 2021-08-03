Cuda announces candidacy for CH City Council

I am running for city council to serve our community and give something back to the city that has given me so much. If elected, I want to seize this unique opportunity to work with my fellow council members, the new mayor, and the community to set a bold vision for all of Cleveland Heights.

My family moved here in 1960. My brother and I were raised on Desota Avenue, and later on Woodview Road, by the only single mom we knew of at that time. We went through the entire CH-UH school system and graduated from Heights High. I went on to become the first person in my family to graduate from college and get a master’s degree. Cleveland Heights, for me, is a place where dreams come true.

Now, I own a home on Fenley Road (in the Oxford neighborhood) with my wife, Sandy Moran. I have three stepchildren and eight grandchildren.

I retired last year after teaching government and sociology in Shaker Heights schools for 20 years. I have the time, the determination and the experience to be an effective member of Cleveland Heights City Council.

My experience includes:

Being campaign manager for Citizens For An Elected Mayor (CEM) in 2019 (garnering a 64% “yes” vote).

Being chosen by CH City Council as a finalist for the council seat vacated in March 2020 by Melissa Yasinow.

Serving as an advisor to CH City Council as a member of the CEM Citizens Transition Committee.

Attending most of CH City Council’s meetings over the past four years.

Helping organize three forums on the elected-mayor form of government over the past six months.

Working as a community organizer (1988–1991) for Heights Community Congress (HCC).

Organizing eight neighborhood groups and conducting race relations forums for HCC.





Housing, economic development, safety, our schools, equity, supporting the arts, and transitioning to an elected-mayor form of government are all central to moving our city forward. Our government must be more responsive and follow through on every complaint.

If elected, I will work to set forth and execute an ambitious agenda that will show measurable results in a timely manner.

For more information, please visit my website, www.tonycudaforcitycouncil.com, and my Facebook page, Facebook.com/CudaForCouncil.

This year will be like no other. We will be electing our first mayor and celebrating our city’s centennial. Let’s seize this unique opportunity to create a bold vision for all of Cleveland Heights.