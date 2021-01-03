MetroHealth expansion meeting to take place online March 4

MetroHealth will host a Zoom webinar to discuss the forthcoming expansion of its Cleveland Heights facility on Thursday, March 4, from 7-8 p.m.

In Nov. 2020, MetroHealth announced plans to expand its behavioral health and addiction services by building on to its Cleveland Heights campus. Original plans included 110 treatment beds, a psychiatric urgent care, and specialized units.

Dr. Julia Bruner, MetroHealth's senior vice president for behavioral health operations, will discuss how the expanded facility will meet the need for increased mental health services in Cuyahoga County; and development and building team members will review the project's blueprint and timeline. A Q & A session will follow the presentations.

To learn more and register for the meeting, visit https://www.metrohealth.org/cleveland-heights-meetings.

At 5 p.m. on March 4, just prior to the webinar, the Cleveland Heights Board of Control (BOC) will host a Webex meeting requesting approval for changes to the MetroHealth Detailed Development Plan. Noted changes include a reduction of beds from 110 to 100 in the new facility, 12 new behavioral health patient beds in the current facilty, and alterations to the parking plan. To view the full request and register for the BOC meeting, visit https://www.clevelandheights.com/DocumentCenter/View/8968/boc_agenda_03022021?bidId=.