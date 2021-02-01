Resident files new complaint against CH City Council
To the Editor:
For years, Cleveland Heights City Council has been abusing Ohio's laws regarding executive session—holding meetings in private.
A couple of weeks ago, the Council Committee of the Whole went into executive session to discuss who will be appointed to the 25-member Racial Justice Task Force.
[According to Ohio law,] they can only do that when they're discussing appointing "a public employee or official".
So, I filed a complaint with the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Openness, transparancy and accountability from our elected representatives shouldn't be this hard.
Garry Kanter
Cleveland Heights
Volume 14, Issue 3, Posted 10:22 AM, 02.26.2021