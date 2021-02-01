Resident files new complaint against CH City Council

To the Editor:

For years, Cleveland Heights City Council has been abusing Ohio's laws regarding executive session—holding meetings in private.

A couple of weeks ago, the Council Committee of the Whole went into executive session to discuss who will be appointed to the 25-member Racial Justice Task Force.

[According to Ohio law,] they can only do that when they're discussing appointing "a public employee or official".

So, I filed a complaint with the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Openness, transparancy and accountability from our elected representatives shouldn't be this hard.