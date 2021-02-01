Students perform successful egg drops

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, Communion of Saints School celebrated Catholic Schools Week with a variety of activities. During Catholic Schools Week, schools celebrate their parish, community, students, vocations, the nation, faculty, staff, and their families.

Each day of the week has a different theme and an activity related to the day’s theme. Throughout the week, all classes participated in community-building STEM activities to regain a sense of connection that has been lost through the pandemic’s need for social distancing.

Junior high students at the school worked in small groups, which included the school’s remote learners, to create a container that would cushion an egg being dropped from the top of a stairwell. All the student groups successfully dropped their eggs, with every egg landing intact.

In other news, three students earned Merit Scholar Awards from Benedictine High School. They are Ethan Fliegel, Caleb Bartlett, and Edward Steiner.

For more information about Communion of Saints School, call the main office at 216-932-4177, or visit the school’s website, www.communionofsaintsschool.org.