Reaching Heights is not an arm of the school district

The relationship between Reaching Heights and the CH-UH City School District was referenced online recently, in questions and comments by community members.

Does Reaching Heights speak for the district at city council meetings? Is Reaching Heights a policy arm of the school district?

The answer is no to both of those questions. Reaching Heights is an independent nonprofit that facilitates meaningful parent and community engagement in the Heights public schools.

Formed in 1989, Reaching Heights is run by four part-time employees—executive director, program manager, parent mentor, and administrative assistant.

Its volunteer board of directors always includes one member of the district’s board of education.

The parent mentor position is funded by an IDEA grant through the school district; all other programs and operating expenses are funded by foundation grants and donations from individuals.

Reaching Heights undergoes a professional audit annually.

Maybe you know of Reaching Heights from its annual Adult Community Spelling Bee, or its Reaching Musical Heights concerts at Severance Hall every four years, which feature more than 500 young musicians.

Reaching Heights raises money to fund private music lesson scholarships and an intensive, one-week summer music camp. It invites community members into the schools to volunteer with its Many Villages Tutoring Program, and its Reaching Heights Role Models speaker series. Reaching Heights’ parent mentor supports parents of students with special learning needs.

One of Reaching Heights’ most important roles is to connect the community to the public schools by providing information about the value of public education, the teaching and learning happening in each building, the community resources available to support teachers and enrich students, and the district’s operations and policies.

Reaching Heights’ staff and board members share information at school events, PTA meetings, city council meetings and community gatherings.

Reaching Heights collaborates with other local nonprofits on programs and public forums about public education and anti-racism.

Reaching Heights staff also writes articles for its e-newsletter and website, and the local press.

When there are controversial issues, such as a school levy or contract negotiations, Reaching Heights attempts to present both sides of the issue, or just the facts.

It does not promote individual candidates, nor does it make endorsements or donations to political campaigns.

Reaching Heights’ mission is to mobilize community resources to foster highly valued public schools that provide all Cleveland Heights-University Heights students a successful education.

If you want to learn more, or help Reaching Heights as a volunteer or donor, visit www.reachingheights.org, or call 216-932-5510.