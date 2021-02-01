Heights Libraries reopens to borrowers and resumes distributing the Heights Observer

After closing their doors to the public, again, in mid-November, Heights Libraries' branches were set to re-open on Feb. 16, only to be delayed one day by inclement weather. Library staff, including managers Pat Gray (Coventry Village), Kim DeNero-Ackroyd (Lee Road), Constance Dickerson (Noble Neighborhood), and Sara Phillips (University Heights), have been looking forward to welcoming in-person visitors back inside, and resuming many of the libraries' services—including once again serving as a distribution spot for the monthly Heights Observer. For those who prefer it, curbside pickup service for reserved library materials remains available. For more details about hours and services at each of Heights Libraries' four branches, visit www.heightslibrary.org.