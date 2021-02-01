DogsOfCurbside welcome at Heights Libraries pick ups

Heights Libraries has launched a new Facebook and Instagram series, #DogsOfCurbside. The first post featured a dog named Rocky, posing earnestly for the camera from the backseat window of a car. The caption reads, “Rocky loves running and going for car rides, especially when they lead to the library for curbside pickup!”

The brains behind the new series is circulation Assistant Jessica Adler, who noticed that many people picking up curbside holds brought their dogs along for the ride.

“My idea came from the selfish desire to pet more dogs every day,” Adler explained. “Shandra [Jackson, Ccrculation assistant] and I have a friendly competition with each other to see who can pet more dogs, and I wanted to win.”

Adler brought the idea to Communications Manager Sheryl Banks, who came up with the name for the series. Each post features a library user’s dog, along with some fun facts about their favorite activities.

“The #DogsOfCurbside series ticks all the boxes,” said Banks. “We love providing a platform to show off our community’s furry friends, and the posts help spread the word about our curbside services, too.”

While Heights libraries are open again, curbside pickup is still available at all Heights Libraries locations, by request. For more information, visit https://heightslibrary.org/