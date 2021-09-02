Swimmers break 55-year-old Heights High record

In March 1965, the Lake Erie League champion Heights High boys swimmers needed a first-place finish in the final event—the 200-yard freestyle relay—of the state championship meet in Columbus to secure a team title. Ron Grant, Jack Daley, Lee Brandfass and Jim Becker sealed the deal with a then-state-record time of 1:31.0. That time had stood as a Heights school record since then. But no longer.

In a 126-41 dual-meet victory over West Geauga, on Jan. 19, the Heights High Tigers’ boys team of Emmet Fluharty, James Huff, Aidan Peters and Andrew Teets won that relay event in 1:30.41. That time placed them among the elite in the Northeast district, as teams prepare for post-season competition.

Based on past years’ results, the Tiger quartet, all juniors, will need to drop a few more seconds to advance to the state meet, while Peters and Huff will have a chance to advance individually.

On Feb. 5, the Heights High boys swim team ended its regular season undefeated. The girls swim team was 6-2 in the regular season, with one loss determined by just one point.

Both teams will start their post-season with the sectional tournament on Feb. 13.