New Heights businesses open during pandemic

Each year, FutureHeights sponsors the Best of the Heights Awards in which residents vote for their favorite businesses in several categories, including Best New Business. This year, the pandemic changed the small-business landscape in many ways, and shuttered businesses, some permanently. Nonetheless, a few new businesses have opened in the Heights in the last 12 months.

“I’m happy to say that we had more businesses open on Coventry this past year than we had close,” said Mallory Phillips, executive director of the Coventry Village Special Improvement District.

Here is a list of new businesses the Heights Observer is aware of. If you know of a new business that is not on the list, send information about it to info@futureheights.org.

Voting for the 2021 Best of the Heights Awards continues until Feb. 15. This year, each valid ballot entry will provide the voter a chance to win a package of gift certificates from local businesses, valued at $250. Learn more and vote at https://conta.cc/3mwu1FS.



Amba

A ghost restaurant by Chef Douglas Katz in Cleveland Heights that offers cuisine inspired from India for delivery and curbside pickup.

1975 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

216-650-9620

http://ambacle.com/

Barber and Beauty Supply Outlet

A barber and beauty supply store that specializes in tools and equipment, natural hair products, wigs, hair and black-owned brands.

13216 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights

216-279-0404

https://barber-and-beauty-supply-outlet.business.site/

Chicken Ranch

Chef Demetrios Atheneos and his brother, Niko, opened Chicken Ranch in December in the space that had been The Rice Shop and, before that, Lox, Stock and Brisket. The restaurant’s main feature is Amish fried chicken, sold as tenders, wings and boneless thighs, with jalapeño corn fritters, pickles and a choice of about a dozen dipping sauces.

13892 Cedar Rd, University Heights

216-938-7645

www.theoriginalchickenranch.com

Chimi

Another ghost-kitchen concept by chef Douglas Katz; this one offers South American-inspired cuisine for curbside pickup or delivery in Cleveland Heights.

1975 Lee Road

216-932-3333

https://chimicle.com

Designer Graphics

A graphic-creation studio and event space specializing in logos, Web design, flyers and other branding materials.

1799 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights

216- 632-8110

www.designergraphicsonline.com

Hair Melodies Salon and Suite

A hair salon specializing in color, sew-ins and healthy hair.

2128 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

216-417-3574

www.fresha.com/a/hairmelodies-salon-and-suite-cleveland-heights-2128-lee-road-vtt1jc5m

Happy Bee’s Ice Cream

Offering classic, family-friendly ice cream flavors, and alcohol-infused treats for adults.

1783 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights

www.scoopsofhappy.com

Marchant Manor Cheese

An artisanal cheesemaker specializing in soft, triple-cream cheeses. Opend on Feb. 4, it's run by a doctor-turned-cheesemaker, uring rich, Guernsey cow milk from an Amish dairy. Varieties include Beachy Head Goat, Lapworth Porcini, Henley and Elmstead Ash.

2211 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

216-801-1070

www.marchantmanor.com

Soba Asian Kitchen

A fast-casual hibachi restaurant, serving hibachi bowls comprising meat and vegetables, along with sides of potstickers, spring rolls, extra noodles, and more.

1827 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights

216-331-7029

www.sobaasiankitchen.com

Vitrum Smoke Shop

Offering a large inventory of glass novelties and smoking accessories, at low prices.

1781 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights

216-795-5144

www.facebook.com/vitrumgallery

WizBang

Under the stage names “Pinch and Squeal,” Jason and Danielle Tilk have brought the “Wizbang Variety Circus Mayhem” to Cedar Lee.

2134 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

216-501-2607

www.wizbangtheater.com