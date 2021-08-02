I’m Josie Moore, and I’m running for CH mayor

I’m throwing my hat in.

It’s audacious, I know. We moved here four years ago to be near family. After moving around a lot—for my master’s degree work and my husband’s job—we needed to put down roots. We chose Cleveland Heights because we wanted community. From the moment we arrived, this has felt like home. For our family it is true that, here, all are welcome.

My professional work is in communications. But the work that fuels me is political activism. Back in Schenectady, N.Y., I helped build an organization to advocate for progressive issues, like universal healthcare, climate action, and a living wage. I led outreach: connecting with marginalized communities and increasing engagement.

I was a delegate at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, and there I joined other delegates to create a statewide organization, the New York Progressive Action Network. Building this coalition wasn’t easy. I moderated many hard conversations to balance different power dynamics and anticipate obstacles. But we did it, and it is now a political voice for people who might otherwise be ignored.

But the work that keeps me grounded is when I can connect with people. This last fall I took my 9-year-old daughter with me to distribute door hangers because I want her to understand that politics is, at its heart, about everyday people like us.

I first began considering running for Cleveland Heights mayor as I thought about what I want to see in a candidate. I knew I wanted someone with progressive values and a vision for our city that is forward-thinking while also doable. But the more I thought about the challenges we are grappling with, the more I saw poor communication and coordination at the root of many of our issues. Our mayor needs to also be a community organizer and a strong communicator.

So I decided to run.

I know that every candidate who steps into this race is committed to making Cleveland Heights better, and each one will offer their vision for the future of our city. This is our chance to explore what we want to build together. I hope this will be a time of dialogue, not division.

You can find out more about me and where I stand on different issues on my website, josiemoore4ch.com, or follow me on Facebook @JosieMoore4CH. Let’s connect. Let’s talk. Let’s come together and make a plan for a better Cleveland Heights.