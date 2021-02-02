CH artist enhances TOH construction site

As construction continues on Top of the Hill (TOH), the $80-million mixed-use development at Cedar Road and Euclid Heights Boulevard, developer Flaherty & Collins and Cedar Fairmount Arts have installed a banner featuring artwork by a Cleveland Heights artist, to enhance the construction site and provide information about the new development.

“Cedar Fairmount Arts, a new nonprofit, designed the banner as its initial project,” said Myra Orenstein, executive director of the Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District. “It was installed in late January.”

The banner features artwork by Hildur Ásgeirsdóttir Jónsson. Born in Reykjavik, Iceland, Jónsson has lived in the Cedar Fairmount neighborhood of Cleveland Heights for more than 30 years. She is internationally known for her abstract landscapes.

“[She] draws upon the awe-inspiring landscape of her homeland, creating startlingly beautiful weavings that hover precariously between realism and abstraction,” wrote Dan Tranberg for Art in America.

The banner also contains information about the new development, which is slated for completion in 2022, and the project’s partners. TOH will comprise 260 market-rate apartments, 11,000 square feet of commercial space, green space, and a 525-space garage that will also serve neighboring shops.

Learn more about Jónsson at www.hildurjonsson.com.