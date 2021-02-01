Resident files civil complaint against CH City Council

To the Editor:

On Jan. 8, the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas accepted my complaint—a writ of mandamus—requesting the court to compel the six members of Cleveland Heights City Council to appoint someone to the seat vacated by Melissa Yasinow's resignation on March 2, 2020.

The CH City Charter requires them to do so. It's been over 10 months, and, quite simply, they have quit trying.

There is something seriously wrong with this city council.

Three of their seats will be on the ballot this November: Ungar, Stein and Russell.