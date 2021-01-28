UHPD offers simple identity-protection tip

Being the victim of identity theft is aggravating, time-consuming, and expensive. The University Heights Police Department (UHPD) offers this simple tip to reduce the chances of becoming a victim:



If you carry your social security card in your wallet, UHPD urges you to take it out. Leave it at home in a safe place. There is no good reason to keep it with you on a regular basis. In the unfortunate event that your wallet is lost or stolen, by not carrying your social security card, you can limit the personal information you expose to others.