UHPD offers simple identity-protection tip
Being the victim of identity theft is aggravating, time-consuming, and expensive. The University Heights Police Department (UHPD) offers this simple tip to reduce the chances of becoming a victim:
If you carry your social security card in your wallet, UHPD urges you to take it out. Leave it at home in a safe place. There is no good reason to keep it with you on a regular basis. In the unfortunate event that your wallet is lost or stolen, by not carrying your social security card, you can limit the personal information you expose to others.
Mike Cook
Mike Cook is the communications and civic engagement coordinator for University Heights.
Volume 14, Issue 2, Posted 11:24 AM, 01.28.2021