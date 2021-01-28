Pick up the Heights Observer at Heights Hardware

Heights Hardware has been a fixture on Coventry Road since 1911. Andy Gathy, the owner, describes the store as an “old fashioned” nut-and-bolts hardware store with everything one might need to complete any project. Gathy and employees Jef Lowell and Kaila Isom are happy to assist. Heights Hardward stocks COVID-protection supplies including KN95 masks, Purell hand sanitizer, and Lysol wipes, as well as snow shovels and ice melt—and copies of the Heights Observer. Heights Hardware (www.heightshardware.com) is located at 1792 Coventry Road.