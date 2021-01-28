Look for the Heights Observer at Tommy's

Tommy Fello, owner of Tommy's restaurant (1824 Coventry Road), has been taking care of customers for nearly 50 years. He encourages readers to support independent local businesses now, more than ever. Tommy's menu offers something for everyone—especially those who love milkshakes. Currently, Tommy's is open for both dine-in and take-out orders. (Visit www.orderstart.com/tommys to place your take-out order.) While you're there, be sure to pick up a copy of the Heights Observer.