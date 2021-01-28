Communion of Saints celebrates students' achievements

The eight-grahders at Communion of Saints School have been busy completing high school applications and entrance exams. Based on those exam results, some students received scholarship offers, in various amounts, from the high schools for which they took entrance exams:

Brady Foss : Benedictine High School Scholarship – Merit Scholar

: Benedictine High School Scholarship – Merit Scholar Victor Gideon : St. Ignatius High School Scholarship - Ignatian Scholar; Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin Scholarship - Prestigious Merit Scholarship

: St. Ignatius High School Scholarship - Ignatian Scholar; Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin Scholarship - Prestigious Merit Scholarship Charlie Hubbard : St. Ignatius High School Scholarship - Ignatian Scholar

: St. Ignatius High School Scholarship - Ignatian Scholar Gabe Ewen : St. Ignatius High School Scholarship - Ignatian Scholar

: St. Ignatius High School Scholarship - Ignatian Scholar Emmanuel Lewis-Davis : Villa Angela-St. Joseph - VASJ Scholarship

: Villa Angela-St. Joseph - VASJ Scholarship Bridget Mathias : Beaumont High School - Beaumont Presidential Academic Scholarship

: Beaumont High School - Beaumont Presidential Academic Scholarship Zoe Onwuzulike : Beaumont High School - Beaumont Presidential Scholarship

: Beaumont High School - Beaumont Presidential Scholarship Della Daher: Beaumont High School - Beaumont Presidential Scholarship



Eva Panza scored in the 95th percentile for the Reading ISEE exam. (The Independent School Entrance Exam is a rigorous exam used for admission to private high schools.)

Communion of Saints School congratulates these eighth-grade students on their achievements.