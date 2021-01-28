Church hosts conversation about stress and addiction

On Saturday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland (FCB) will host an online community conversation, via Zoom, on stress and addiction in teens and adults.

Recognizing that stress, isolation and uncertainty have become a new normal, due to COVID, FCB’s youth program is providing resources to help connect young people, and their families and caregivers, to mental health and addiction resources.

These resources are free to the community, and all are welcome to participate.

The Feb. 27 event, a Rock of Faith Community Conversation, will seek to answer the question “How will I know?” (How will I know that I have a problem? How will I know where to get help? How will I know if a friend is struggling?)

The event will provide a safe environment in which teens and young adults will be able to ask their questions and learn of valuable resources from a panel of experts.

FBC’s youth department also plans to host an event for parents and other adult caregivers, later this year, to provide additional mental health and addiction recovery resources.

For registration and additional information, visit www.firstbaptistcleveland.org/conversation/.