Library welcomes board member; honors outgoing president

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library System is pleased to announce the appointment of its newest board member, Tyler McTigue. His term began in January 2021.

McTigue, the director of enterprise solutions sales for Acuity Brands, has lived in Cleveland Heights for nine years, and will serve a seven-year term on the library board. He replaces James K. Roosa, outgoing board president, whose 10 years of service ended in December 2020.

"To say I am humbled to serve the Cleveland Heights-University Heights library system as a library trustee is an understatement,” said McTigue. “I am incredibly proud of the Heights and hope to help Heights Libraries continue to open doors for the people of our great city to diverse opportunities and ideas.”

“COVID-19 has forever changed how our world operates,” added McTigue, “and I’d like to support the library’s efforts to bring [its] services to people wherever they are.”

Outgoing president Roosa was appointed in 2010 to finish out three remaining years of the term of a trustee who resigned from the board. Roosa was then appointed for a new seven-year term. His 2010–20 tenure encompassed Heights Libraries’ acquisition of the Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Campus, the creation of the Heights Knowledge and Innovation Center (HKIC), passage of the 2014 levy, and the renovation of the University Heights branch.

“Jim is a business attorney with Roosa Co. LPA and adjunct professor at Cleveland Marshall College of Law, so his legal experience and knowledge were incredibly helpful during his term,” said Heights Libraries Director Nancy Levin. "We will miss his expertise and passion for the library."

“I will miss the opportunity to collaborate on a regular basis with all of the board members with whom I've had the privilege of working over the last 10 years,” said Roosa, who has lived in Cleveland Heights for 20 years. “They are all incredibly committed to the library.”

Dana Fluellen, who previously served as the library board’s vice president and operations committee chair, succeeds Roosa as board president.