Cleveland Heights names new planning director

Eric Zamft is the new planning director for the city of Cleveland Heights.

In late 2020, the city conducted an extensive search for a new planning department head to take over from Richard Wong, who retired.

The city manager and human resources director evaluated the applicants, who hailed from across the country.

"I am excited to join the Cleveland Heights community,” Zamft said. "I visited friends in Cleveland Heights a few years back and fell in love with this city. To be able to move here and help usher the city into the future is a great honor and privilege."

“We are thrilled to welcome Eric to the team and are confident he will be up and running in no time,” said City Manager Susanna Niermann O’Neil.

Zamft, with more than 20 years of experience in zoning, economic development, transportation, community development and housing, environmental review, sustainability, and comprehensive planning, emerged as a top candidate.

He has expertise in master plan preparation, zoning analysis, and environmental review, and is certified as a planner by the American Institute of Certified Planners.

Zamft comes to Cleveland Heights from Port Chester, N.Y., where he worked for five years in planning and economic development. He earned a master’s in city planning - land use and transportation from the University of Pennsylvania, and has been involved with city planning beginning with internships as far back as 1996.