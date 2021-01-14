CH-UH district celebrates School Board Recognition Month

The CH-UH City School District joins more than 700 school districts throughout Ohio to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month, Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby announced Jan. 4.

“Our school board members are citizen-servants who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all with minimal pay,” Kirby said. “Their focus is always on the future success of the children in our district. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools. The CH-UH school board is responsible for an annual budget of $120 million, nearly 5,000 students, approximately 880 employees, and 11 schools.

Board members currently serving CH-UH are Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, Jim Posch, Jodi Sourini and Beverly Wright.

Under this board’s leadership, the district was placed on the 10th Annual AP District Honor Roll—a prestigious honor recognizing schools for successfully identifying motivated, academically prepared students who are ready for Advanced Placement classes. The current board also has overseen major renovations to Monticello Middle School, Roxboro Middle School, and Cleveland Heights High School, as well as expansion of the Career Technical Education program from three partner school districts to five.

The district celebrated its five board members with social media tributes, videos, and recognition at the Board of Education meeting on Jan. 5.

“It’s more important than ever that communities support public education, so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow,” Kirby said. “Please take a moment and tell school board members ‘thanks for caring about our children and giving so much to our community.’ Let them know we support them and that their dedicated service is recognized and truly appreciated.”