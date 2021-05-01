Cleveland Heights – University Heights Public Library Board of Trustees meeting highlights 12-7-2020

DECEMBER 7, 2020

Present were President James Roosa, Vice President Dana Fluellen, Patti Carlyle, Gabe Crenshaw, Max Gerboc, Annette Iwamoto, and Vikas Turakhia.

Recognition of board member

The board approved a resolution of tribute for Mr. James Roosa for completing ten years of board service and leadership.

2020 amended permanent appropriation

The board approved an appropriation of $11,634,531.93 for expenses during the current fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020.

Tax advances

The board approved a resolution to request that the county fiscal officer advance to it whatever tax funds can be made available prior to the regular tax settlement dates during fiscal year 2021.

Furniture purchase

The board approved a purchase order to Buy-Rite/SOS Office Supplies in the amount of $11,804 for staff furniture for the Heights Knowledge and Innovation Center (HKIC).

Property, liability and cyber insurance

The board approved the annual premium of $48,009 for the library’s comprehensive, property, casualty and liability insurance with The Ohio Plan and $3,901 for cyber insurance with Traveler’s Insurance for the period from December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2021.

Personnel policies

Several policies had to be modified or created to apply to pandemic situations. The board adopted the following policies:

HR Policy 3.6 Exposure to Contagious Disease

HR Policy 5.0 Temporary Sick Leave Policies

HR Policy 5.12 Critical Leave & Pay

Vision and life insurance

The board approved a contract with VSP Insurance for library-provided vision insurance for coverage effective from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2022. There was no increase in vision insurance coverage from the previous year.

The board approved library-provided group life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance for each eligible employee, coverage effective from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, and for Voluntary Life Insurance, fully paid by the employee at the rates published in the Lincoln Renewal Summary.

Five-star library

The library director reported that the Heights Library was designated as a five-star library (its highest ranking) by the Library Journal for the year 2018.

Curbside service resumes

Due the recent surge in COVID cases, library services have reverted to curbside delivery, phone reference and virtual programming.

The next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. and live streamed on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/heightslibrary/).

Library board meetings are recorded and available on YouTube on the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library Channel.

LWV Observer: Elizabeth M. Tracy.