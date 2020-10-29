Pick up the Heights Observer at The Stone Oven

Formerly husband and wife, and engineers, John Emerman and Tatyana Rehn have been business partners since 1995, when they opened The Stone Oven Bakery and Café in Cleveland Heights. Located at 2267 Lee Road, The Stone Oven serves fresh-baked, European-style breads and pastries, and homemade soups, salads and sandwiches. Open for takeout, the bakery is accepting orders online at www.stone-oven.com. Free parking (at all city meters, compliments of the city of Cleveland Heights), is available at the front and back of the café. While you're there, pick up a copy of the Heights Observer along with your order. You'll find the monthly publication in the rack by The Stone Oven's Lee Road entrance.