Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education regular meeting highlights 11-10-2020

NOVEMBER 10, 2020

Board President Jodi Sourini and members Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, James Posch, and Beverly Wright were present. Also attending were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby, Treasurer Scott Gainer, and Athletic Director Joe D'Amato. The meeting lasted one hour 30 minutes.

Public comments concerning the levy

Saroya Queen-Tabor expressed optimism that the school levy would pass after the outstanding votes are counted. She thanked the voters and all who worked on the levy.

Gary Kanter expressed his unhappiness with the board and other groups supporting the school levy. He also said he would like the district go through a performance audit.

District response to the pandemic

Superintendent Kirby reviewed the school district's response to the COVID health risk. She expressed some frustration that the state has given detailed guidance for athletic participation but very little for academic requirements. The school district is complying with the state's athletic recommendations. She recommended that the school district remain in remote learning mode for the full second quarter. Some students are receiving in-person education.

Vote to continue remote learning

The board voted for the schools to remain in remote learning for the second quarter.

District’s role as a financial agent

Scott Gainer explained how the school district is responsible for behaving as a fiscal agent to some non-public schools in the community, and that this responsibility requires considerable time on the part of his department.

Upcoming meetings are special work sessions commencing at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17, Dec. 15, and Jan. 19. All will be held virtually, streamed directly on the district’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools), and recorded for later viewing. They can also be viewed at: https://stream.meet.google.com/stream/8f442366-4bbd-4160-aaeb-ece0f7ab6534.

LWV Observer: Robin Koslen.