What’s going on at your library?

Tuesday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 10, all day on Beanstack

Read Woke! Challenge. Read Woke means arming yourself with the knowledge to better protect your rights. Learning about others, so you treat people with respect and dignity, no matter their religion, race, creed, or color. Join Heights Libraries' winter Read Woke challenge on Beanstack, and earn prizes by reading books by diverse voices. For those in grades 6–12.

Friday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m., on Zoom

Sing and Swing Music Together. Music Together is the perfect way to get young children to imagine, improvise and express themselves through music and movement. A Sing and Swing instructor will lead babies, toddlers, preschoolers, and the adults that love them through songs, dances, rhythms and rhymes, virtually with Zoom. After you register, you will receive an e-mail with the Zoom meeting room and password. (Please do not share the room information with others.) We will not be recording the programs, and you may turn your video off if you prefer. Registration begins Friday, Nov. 20.

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., on Zoom

Murder Between the Pages. Join us for a true-crime book discussion every second Tuesday. The December book is The Killer Across the Table: Unlocking the Secrets of Serial Killers and Predators with the FBI’s Original Mindhunter, by John E. Douglas. The book club is brought to you in partnership with Mac’s Backs. Borrow the book, or buy it from Mac’s Backs at 20 percent off. After you register, you will receive an e-mail with the Zoom meeting room and password. Registration begins Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Thursday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m., on Zoom

Step Out of Time: Yoga for Healthy Joints with Laura Santoro. Learn gentle and low-impact yoga moves that promote circulation, strengthen the muscles around the joints, and increase flexibility. This class is appropriate for all abilities. Registration begins Saturday, Nov. 28.

Lee Road Library

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Monday, Dec. 28, 5–7 p.m.

Greater Cleveland Food Bank Drive-through Mobile Pantry. The Lee Road branch offers a FREE fresh produce drive-through pickup for families and individuals in need. Those served musts be 18 years or older, bring a photo ID, and make sure their car trunks are clean. It's first come, first served; rain or shine. For more information, contact Community Engagement Associate Isabelle Rew at 216-932-3600 x 1250.

University Heights Library

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m., at the UH Library

Family Stroller Winter Walks @ UH Library. Join others for a series of outside family walks this winter, strolling the streets of University Heights. This outdoor event will following CDC safety guidelines; a mask is required for anyone older than 2, and participants must maintain six-feet of distance. For kids ages 5 and younger, and their parents/caregivers. Registration begins Wednesday, Nov. 18.