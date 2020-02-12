UH showcases 14 Heights artists

Heights Arts, the multi-disciplinary community arts organization based in Cleveland Heights, is partnering with University Hospitals (UH) to showcase Heights-area visual artists as part of its 20th-anniversary celebration of connecting the arts with community.

The exhibition, which runs through mid-February, is not the first collaboration between Heights Arts and Thomas Huck, director of the UH Fine Art program. Heights Arts frequently collaborates with organizations and community members with expertise in and passion for the arts; Huck curated the All Ohio Ceramic Invitational at Heights Arts in September 2013, which featured the work of more than 20 artists.

Now, Huck has invited Heights Arts to curate the Heights Artists Showcase, which comprises the work of 14 artists who live and work in the Heights community. Said Huck: “During these months of uncertainty, individuals and businesses continue to experience unprecedented hardship. UH prides itself in being an important community leader whose health care and community support extends far beyond the walls of our facilities. The UH Fine Art program is taking this time to extend an invitation to show our appreciation for important local arts organizations who continue to be a valued platform for our regional artists. The Trudy Wiesenberger Gallery at our UH Cleveland Medical Center main campus provides a unique opportunity to showcase many of our talented and regional artists. We would like to take this opportunity to feature Heights Arts who continues to play an important role within our community.”

“This project exemplifies some of the reasons Heights Arts was founded in the first place, 20 years ago,” said Greg Donley, chair of Heights Arts' exhibition committee team. “This area has long been home to a lot of working artists and musicians and arts professionals, and the proximity of University Circle is a big reason for that concentration. We’re grateful to have this opportunity to showcase the work of just a few of our visual artists at the Trudy Wiesenberger Gallery, and we hope that the exhibition will help brighten the days (and nights, since the UH gallery is open 24 hours) of visitors to the hospital over these next few months.”

The exhibit is located in the first floor of the Humphrey building, adjacent to the Lerner Tower. The gallery is currently open to the public with the usual COVID-19 protocols, but circumstances continue to evolve, so anyone planning to visit should first check www.uhhospitals.org.

Heights Arts, like other arts organizations, has been significantly impacted by the pandemic. Currently in the midst of hosting its 19th-annual Holiday Store, Heights Arts depends on the revenue generated from holiday shoppers purchasing hand-made art and crafts from the store.

Said Executive Director Rachel Bernstein, “Our presence at University Hospitals allows us to bring the work of these excellent Heights artists to a larger audience, and will also hopefully bring new visitors to our space in Cleveland Heights. Most people don’t realize that we are a nonprofit, with 60 percent of our sales going right back to the artists. We hope that in this, of all years, people will visit us on-site or online to buy their holiday gifts.”