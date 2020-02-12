Top of the Hill rises in Cedar Fairmount
The Ascent at Top of the Hill, an $83 million mixed-use project, is rising at the top of Cedar Hill. The city of Cleveland Height's development partner Flaherty & Collins began construction in summer 2020 of the a structured parking garage that will have approximately 550 parking spaces. The new buildings that will wrap the garage are expected to include 261 market-rate luxury apartments, more than 11,000 square feet of first floor commercial/retail/restaurant space, and close to 25,000 square feet of green space. The construction schedule projects completion of the development in the first half of 2022.
Deanna Bremer Fisher
Deanna Bremer Fisher is executive director of FutureHeights and publisher of the Heights Observer.
Volume 13, Issue 12, Posted 11:36 AM, 12.02.2020