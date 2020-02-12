Top of the Hill rises in Cedar Fairmount

The Ascent at Top of the Hill, an $83 million mixed-use project, is rising at the top of Cedar Hill. The city of Cleveland Height's development partner Flaherty & Collins began construction in summer 2020 of the a structured parking garage that will have approximately 550 parking spaces. The new buildings that will wrap the garage are expected to include 261 market-rate luxury apartments, more than 11,000 square feet of first floor commercial/retail/restaurant space, and close to 25,000 square feet of green space. The construction schedule projects completion of the development in the first half of 2022.