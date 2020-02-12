Reaching Heights seeks new board members

In January, the Reaching Heights Board of Directors will have three open positions, and is seeking to fill them.

The board meets on the second Tuesday of each month to share ideas and consider projects that help connect the community to the Heights public schools, enrich students and support teachers.

The board comprises a maximum of 20 people, all of whom live or work within the CH-UH City School District.

Board members who can make sizeable donations are encouraged to do so, but the only financial requirement of each board member is an annual $20 donation.

Reaching Heights encourages every interested candidate to apply, and seeks to have a diversity of ages, races, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, religions, neighborhoods, and professions represented.

To learn more about Reaching Heights and its current board, visit www.reachingheights.org.

Interested candidates should e-mail Ditte Wolin at adwolin@gmail.com, to request information about the board’s selection process and member responsibilities.