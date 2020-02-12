Pick up the Heights Observer at Zagara's Marketplace

The pandemic has brought about many changes for businesses, and Zagara's Marketplace is no exception. Next time you shop at Zagara's, be sure to look for the numerous renovations and upgrades owner John Zagara has made to the checkout, customer services and entry areas. The most notable change includes new checkout lanes, which will soon include three self-checkout registers. The newly installed sliding doors at the front of the building allow for a more customer-friendly and efficient handling of Zagara's online Presto Fresh Grocery orders (www.prestofreshgrocery.com). Other updates include the restrooms, signage, paint and wallcoverings, and flooring. Zagara's offers fresh produce, meats, seafood, bakery, and dairy products, along with specialized items and floral services. While you're there, pick up the latest issue of the Heights Observer on the racks at lane seven.