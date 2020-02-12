Library's computer classes to resume online

After months on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Heights Libraries’ computer classes will return in January in an online format.

The library’s technology trainers will teach a variety of Microsoft Office classes using Screenleap, a screensharing platform currently in use at the Cuyahoga County Public Library and the New York Public Library.

The library had to suspend in-person computer classes in March when the library shut down.

Screenleap is free and only requires that users have an internet connection in order to view the class—no special software or webcam is needed, and participants can communicate with the instructor using a chat window.

Library staff chose to offer Microsoft Office classes since they have been very popular with the community in the past.

Classes will take place every Thursday at 7 p.m., beginning Jan. 14 and running through Feb. 18, and will cover the following:

Microsoft Word Basics on Thursday, Jan. 14

Graphics in Microsoft Word on Thursday, Jan. 21

Microsoft Excel Basics on Thursday, Jan. 28

Charts and Graphs in Excel on Thursday, Feb. 4

Microsoft PowerPoint Basics on Thursday, Feb. 11

Creating Effective PowerPoints on Thursday, Feb. 18

Customers must register online at http://heightslibrary.org two weeks before the class date.