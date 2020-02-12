Heights Bicycle Coalition joins Bike Cleveland

Heights Bicycle Coalition (HBC) signed an agreement with Bike Cleveland to become a local chapter of that organization. The process started in February 2020, and the document was signed in August. HBC sees the partnership as one that will increase its capacity to advocate for bicycling safety and infrastructure, and streamline membership benefits for residents of Cleveland Heights, University Heights, Shaker Heights and South Euclid.

The chapter will be organized around four committees focused on advocacy, communications, events and rides. Heights community members are welcome to join any of these committees to contribute to these efforts.

Financial contributions from Heights residents to Bike Cleveland will partly fund the HBC chapter. HBC will forward any donations it receives to Bike Cleveland, which will allocate the funds according to the terms of the agreement.

HBC formed in 2010 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the goal of making the Heights area more bicycle friendly. Since its inception, HBC has supported numerous initiatives, such as community rides, expanded bicycle routes and bike lanes, and increased bicycling infrastructure. It has improved relationships with school districts, created bicycle-centered events, and revived bike-safety programs.

As a Bike Cleveland Chapter, HBC will continue its mission of educating the community about bicycling as a sustainable and healthy form of transportation and recreation, increasing the participation of residents of all demographics in bicycling, and enhancing safety for bicyclists using Heights roads.

For more information about future events, and how HBC will continue working for Heights communities, visit (www.heightsbicyclecoalition.org) and HBC's social media accounts.