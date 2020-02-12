Celebration of Light: a P.E.A.C.E. Campus project

Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Campus (CPC) will bring the community together around the themes of light and hope during the dark days of December. Celebration of Light: a PEACE Campus Project is a collaborative effort to engage the community in art and writing projects to commemorate the end of one year and the beginning of a new one.

Starting in early December, CPC will offer several free or donation-suggested workshops throughout the month via Zoom and videos posted to its website, www.coventrypeacecampus.org/celebrationoflight, and social media pages. Scheduled workshops include writing with Lake Erie Ink and art projects with Studio Cat, Living Art Origami and Art Acts Studio. A culminating event will take place on New Year’s Eve.

“With the ongoing public health crisis, we will be focused on offering our workshops virtually, and will assess how to celebrate safely on New Year’s Eve,” said Shannon Morris, executive director of Artful. “We will remain flexible and adjust plans as needed. Please visit our Facebook page, or our website for updated details.”

CPC provides a sustainable, supportive and collaborative facility for organizations that offer artistic and educational opportunities and community services for residents of the Heights and Greater Cleveland. This unique arts and culture hub is home to Ensemble Theater, Lake Erie Ink, FutureHeights, Reaching Heights, ARTFUL Cleveland Heights – University Heights Teachers’ Union, artist Katherine Chilcote and Cleveland Arts Prize-winning artist Robin VanLear’s Art Acts Studio. CPC is housed in the former Coventry School building at 2843 Washington Blvd. Since 2018, the building and six-acre property have been owned by Heights Libraries, whose Coventry branch is also part of the campus.