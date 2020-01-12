FutureHeights mini-grants celebration goes virtual

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, FutureHeights will host its annual Neighborhood Mini-Grants Community Celebration to recognize mini-grant recipients and celebrate the work they are doing in Cleveland Heights neighborhoods.

In 2020, FutureHeights concluded its 11th round of neighborhood mini-grants, funding grassroots and neighborhood-serving groups to help fulfill their community visions. The program, which began in fall 2015, has funded 47 projects for $30,386.08 throughout the city of Cleveland Heights.

Project types include beautification and gardening, arts, placemaking, youth engagement, community-building and social services. The projects are developed, initiated, spearheaded, and implemented by neighborhood residents, who have a cause, project, or issue they would like to showcase, design and implement, or address.

The annual gathering celebrates the year’s grant recipients and their inspiring projects. “The mini-grants celebration enables the community to learn about the many good things that neighbors are doing throughout our community,” said Deanna Bremer Fisher, executive director of FutureHeights. “The evening is fun and truly inspiring!”

This year, the event will take place at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/y6ztrlkv.

The FutureHeights Neighborhood Mini-Grants Program is guided by a grant-making committee comprising seven Cleveland Heights residents with a history of community involvement. The program is made possible by the generous support of the Cedars Legacy Fund.

To learn more, or to apply for funding, visit www.futureheights.org/programs/community-building-programs/.