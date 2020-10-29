Cleveland Heights – University Heights Public Library Board of Trustees meeting highlights 11-16-2020

NOVEMBER 16, 2020

Present were President James Roosa, Vice President Dana Fluellen, Patti Carlyle, Gabe Crenshaw, Max Gerboc, Annette Iwamoto and Vikas Turakhia.

2021 permanent appropriation

The board approved an appropriation of $11,408,535 for expenses during the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021.

Materials evaluation and selection policy

The board approved the library materials evaluation and selection policy as amended for 2020. This policy deals with how public library materials are chosen for purchase. The policy will be posted on the library’s website.

2021 wage increase

The board approved a three percent wage increase for all library staff for 2021. Staff who are at the top of their pay grade will receive a lump sum payment. The total amount for the base wage increase and lump sum payments will not exceed $150,000 and is within the 2021 budget appropriation approved by the board.

Co-learning spaces

There are four co-learning spaces in the Lee Road Teen Room available for K-12 grade students by reservation only. Each space has been set up so that the student can sit with a parent, sibling, tutor, or another student to work together on schoolwork. Two of these spaces (A & B) have computers with Internet access, while the others (C & D) do not. They will be reserved using the same procedure as for computers. Each patron can have a maximum of one 45-minute reservation per day.

Meeting rooms

Due to the current significant rise in Covid case numbers, the library will continue the policy of not opening meeting room use to customers.

Mobile pantry

The library continues to provide a mobile pantry the 4th Monday of each month with food provided by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Use has averaged about 300 families each month.

Executive session

The board moved to executive session to discuss pending litigation and the purchase or sale of property.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, Dec. 21 2020 at 6:30 p.m. and live streamed on Facebook. (https://www.facebook.com/heightslibrary/)

Library board meetings are recorded and available on YouTube on the Cleveland Heights University Heights Public Library Channel.

LWV Observer: Elizabeth M. Tracy.