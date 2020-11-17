Library creates safe co-learning spaces

In response to the community’s need for study and tutoring spaces for students in grades K-12, Heights Libraries has created four co-learning spaces in the teen room of the Lee Road Branch.

Each space is surrounded by acrylic glass barriers and can accommodate one student and either a parent, sibling, tutor or another student, who can work together on schoolwork in a safe, socially distanced space. Two of the four spaces have computers with internet access.

Co-learning space reservations last 45 minutes, must be reserved in advance and are limited to one per day, per customer.

Other requirements for using the space include:

At least one person using the space must be a K-12 student.

At least one person making the reservation must have a library card.

No more than two people are allowed in a space.

The persons using the space much follow all Heights Libraries COVID-19 safety protocols, such as wearing a mask over the nose and mouth.





To reserve a co-learning space, call the Heights Libraries' Lee Road Youth Services Department at 216-932-3600, ext. 1293, or stop in and speak to a Youth Services staff member.