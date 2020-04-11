Heights voters pass two local ballot issues

According to not-yet-official election results posted by the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Nov. 4, Cleveland Heights and University Heights voters narrowly passed Issue 69, the 4.8 mill school tax levy. Cleveland Heights voters also passed Issue 6, the Cleveland Heights charter amendment.

Voters approved the school levy by a margin of just 65 votes, with 14,598 (50.11 percent) voting for the levy, and 14,533 (49.89) voting against it.

The voting margin was much wider for the other local ballot issue, the CH charter amendment, with 17,753 (85.93 percent) “yes” votes, and 2,907 (14.07) “no” votes.

Issue 6 pertains to Cleveland Heights elections, and was intended to clarify ambiguity in the city’s charter related to the potential need for primary elections, and the establishment of related filing deadlines, as the city moves forward in transitioning to an elected (by the voters, not by council members) mayor form of government.

A complete listing of unofficial Nov. 3 election results is available on the board of elections website, https://boe.cuyahogacounty.gov.