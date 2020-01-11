FutureHeights moves leadership series to fall in 2021

FutureHeights will convene the seventh cohort of its Neighborhood Leadership Workshop Series in Fall 2021. The series is a multidisciplinary leadership development program that helps participants develop leadership skills, gain knowledge, and acquire tools they can use to help make their Cleveland Heights neighborhoods strong, safe and vibrant.

“We appreciate the value of personal connections made during these sessions,” said Sruti Basu, director of community-building programs. “We knew it would not be possible to meet in-person, due to the pandemic, if we kept to our normal, early-in-the-year schedule.”

Each year since 2015, FutureHeights has helped residents learn more about the city in which they live and connect with other civically minded people. To date, 77 residents have participated in sessions that explore such topics as individual leadership styles; asset-based community development; planning neighborhood projects; the history of the city; diversity, equity and inclusion; policy and advocacy; leveraging community resources and community-building.

“I found the workshops to be extremely helpful in giving me a space to work out ideas I had, and shape them with the help of other people with similar interest in working for Cleveland Heights,” said Michael Hagesfeld, a 2018 participant. “The speakers were interesting and helped give different perspectives I could apply to my particular situation. Working with other people who also had a drive and love for Cleveland Heights inspired me, in addition to giving me ideas I could apply to my concept, and be able to help them with theirs.”

Donna Johnson, a 2019 participant, said that participating in the program “was the perfect impetus to help me rally and engage my neighbors!”

The program is funded by the city of Cleveland Heights through a Community Development Block Grant and by individual contributions to FutureHeights.

The 2021 five-session series will occur on Sept. 19, Oct. 3, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 14 at the FutureHeights office at Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Campus, 2843 Washington Blvd. Applications will open July 15 and close Aug. 31 so that members of the 2021 cohort can be selected.

All Cleveland Heights residents are encouraged to apply to participate. Childcare will be provided. “If there are other potential barriers to your attendance, please let us know so we can work with you to find a solution,” said Basu.

FutureHeights plans to return to its spring schedule in 2022.

For more information, visit www.futureheights.org/programs/community-building-programs/, call 216-320-1423 or e-mail sbasu@futureheights.org.