FutureHeights awards small grants to five CH groups

FutureHeights, the community development corporation for Cleveland Heights, awarded a total of $2,825 in small grants to five groups through its semi-annual Neighborhood Mini-Grants program this fall.

“We are excited to help fund these projects that will have a positive impact on several Cleveland Heights neighborhoods,” said FutureHeights Executive Director Deanna Bremer Fisher.

Since the program’s inception in 2015, FutureHeights has awarded $30,386 to 47 groups based in neighborhoods throughout the city.

In the fall 2020 round, FutureHeights awarded Delmore Community Orchard $500. Founded in March 2020, and located at 3822 Delmore Road in Cleveland Heights' Noble neighborhood, it is the first community orchard in the city. The funds will be used to enhance the plantings, which already include several varieties of apples, blueberries, raspberries, grapes and pawpaws. “The grant-making committee was impressed by their civic-engagement approach,” said Sruti Basu, director of community-building programs at FutureHeights.

FutureHeights awarded EYEJ Youth Council $600 for its Empowering Youth Exploring Justice project. The organization, which has served more than 1,500 underserved youths, is focused on policy and special events that educate adolescents and community members. “Grant committee members felt strongly about the mission of the project and its dedication to youth,” said Basu.

Recognizing the growing need for food security, especially during this time, FutureHeights awarded $400 to the Euclid Heights Boulevard Block Club's Boulevard Mutual Aid project. The group focuses on community-building, civic engagement, and understanding its neighborhood's needs and assets.

FutureHeights awarded $500 to the Coventry Village Special Improvement District, for its Coventry Parking Garage Light and Art Installation project. “The visual impact this project will have on the business district will draw people in and add vitality to the neighborhood,” said Basu.

Noting the significance of the upcoming election and the need for future leaders, FutureHeights awarded $825 to the Heights Youth Council. Established in June of this year, the group encourages local youths to become educated about issue,s and vote.

“We appreciate the creativity and hard work of all who applied,” said Basu. “It is encouraging to see so many working to revitalize and strengthen our community.”

The FutureHeights Neighborhood Mini-Grants program awards small grants of up to $1,000 to fund citizen-led neighborhood projects. The next grant application deadline is March 15, 2021. For more information, visit www.futureheights.org/programs/community-building-programs/.