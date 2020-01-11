Cleveland Heights Senior Center News

It’s time for seniors to review their Medicare coverage. This year’s Medicare open-enrollment period, which began Oct. 15, runs through Dec. 7.

Medicare’s health and drug plans change every year. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, counselors from the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) will be at the Cleveland Heights Senior Activity Center (SAC), to help seniors review their insurance, and answer questions about their Medicare coverage.

Access is by appointment only; call 216-691-7377, to reserve a time to meet with a trained OSHIIP volunteer. Bring your Medicare card and a list of your prescriptions to the appointment.

Find out if your current health or drug plan is the most cost effective for you, and learn about the various coverage options.

OSHIIP is a free service, does not sell insurance, and is provided at no cost through the Ohio Department of Insurance. Take advantage of this opportunity to get free, unbiased information on Medicare coverage.

If you are unable to meet on Nov. 10, you can make an appointment to speak with an OSHIIP representative over the phone instead, on another date.

For those just turning 65 and new to Medicare, OSHIIP offers virtual Welcome to Medicare sessions. Register at https://insurance.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odi/about-us/divisions/ohio-senior-health-insurance-information-program/resources/medicare-webinars.

If you are a Cleveland Heights resident, age 60 and above, in need of services or have questions of any kind, contact the city’s Office on Aging (216-691-7377 or atajenkins@clvhts.com).