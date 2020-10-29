Pick up the Heights Observer along with your Bialy's bagels
Locals know that Bialy's Bagels is the best place to get fresh bagels. Owners and twin sisters Rachel and Sarah Gross offer both walk-up and online ordering. Visit www.bialysbagels.com for details, and be sure to pick up a copy of the Heights Observer while you're there. The shop is located at 2267 Warrensville Center Road, in University Heights.
Sally Kramer
Sally Kramer is a longtime Cleveland Heights resident and the administrative assistant at FutureHeights.
Volume 13, Issue 11, Posted 6:56 PM, 10.29.2020