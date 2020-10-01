Luna Bakery Cafe features the Heights Observer along with fresh-baked fare
If you’re looking for delicious baked goods, visit Luna, a European-style bakery and cafe serving made-from-scratch pastry and other fare. Located in the Cedar Fairmount district, at 2482 Fairmount Blvd., items are made fresh daily, on the premises, using the best-quality ingredients. Chef and owner Bridget Thibeault encourages everyone to support local businesses like Luna, and to pick up a copy of the Heights Observer while there. For details on Luna's menu and hours, visit www.lunabakerycafe.com, or call 216-231-8585.
Sally Kramer
Sally Kramer is a longtime Cleveland Heights resident and the administrative assistant at FutureHeights.
Volume 13, Issue 11, Posted 6:55 PM, 10.29.2020