Heights Libraries seeks new board member

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library is seeking a new board member. Applications, which are due on Tuesday, Nov. 10, by 5 p.m., can be requested by sending an e-mail to switchboard@heightslibrary.org.

Completed applications can be returned to the same e-mail address, or, applicants can drop them in a designated box outside of the Lee Road branch’s administrative office.

“Our library is such an integral part of our community,” said Heights Libraries Director Nancy Levin. “Serving on the library board is one of the best ways a citizen can serve the Heights community, by helping guide the vision of the public library.”

The new board member will replace Jim Roosa, who is “rolling off” the board after serving one full term and one partial term.

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board will interview candidates on Tuesday, Dec. 1, beginning at 7 p.m. Interviews last roughly 15 minutes.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to attend an online informational meeting, via Zoom, about library board service, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. To participate, RSVP to Levin by calling 216-932-3600 ext. 1240.

For additional information, contact Heights Libraries at 216-932-3600 ext. 1200, or visit www.heightslibrary.org.