Heights Arts Holiday Store opens Nov. 1

Heights Arts' 19th annual Holiday Store will open to the public on Sunday, Nov. 1. Since 2001, the store has delighted shoppers by offering truly unique gift options. This year, the Holiday Store gives more than 80 talented Northeast Ohio artists the opportunity to display and sell their work.

Heights Arts urges the community to make supporting local artists a priority this holiday season, by shopping at local arts organizations and galleries.

“This will be a critical year, not only for artists, but for Heights Arts as well," said Rachel Bernstein, Heights Arts' executive director. "The annual Holiday Store accounts for a significant portion of revenue for us. Like many arts organizations, we have suffered significant loss of visitors, contributions and revenue due to the pandemic.”

Holiday shoppers will find a wide variety of gift options at Heights Arts, including glass, metal, ceramics, jewelry, prints, paintings, ornaments, holiday cards, and other rare, hand-made items. Popular local artists whose work is featured in this year's shop include ceramicist Sharon Grossman (a founding Heights Arts member); the glass artists Ambiente, whose fused glass is sold exclusively at Heights Arts; beloved local painter Jeremy Tugeau; and world-renowned jeweler and Cleveland Institute of Art graduate Catherine Butler.

Heights Arts store manager Ann Koslow said, “With no fairs and shows this summer because of the pandemic, the artists in the Heights Arts store are genuinely happy they have a place that they can count on to present and sell their work.”

This year, the store's window display will highlight the work of six artists per week. The Holiday Store is restocked weekly with new items, so everyone is encouraged to shop early and often. Free gift-bagging is available.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable shopping experience for all guests, masks are required. To assist with social distancing, Heights Arts has re-organized and increased space between product displays. Additionally, hand sanitizer is available in multiple locations within the store, and gloves are also available.

Heights Arts is also providing the option of shopping from home, 24/7, through its online store at www.heightsarts.org. Customers have the option of receiving their online purchases through curbside or contact-free pickup.

Heights Arts also offers private in-store shopping appointments, which can be made in advance, by phone.



Current business hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beginning Dec. 1, and through Dec. 31, the store will be open seven days a week. Visit www.heightsarts.org for information on the new store hours.

For a list of artists participating in the 19th annual Holiday Store, as well as information on upcoming community programs, call 216-371-3457, or e-mail marketing@heightsarts.org.