Annual author event will be free and online

The Cleveland Heights Chapter Q of P.E.O. International hosted its first annual “Afternoon with an Author” fundraiser nine years ago. Traditionally, the event has been held at a lovely venue in the community, such as Notre Dame College or Forest Hill Presbyterian Church, but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Chapter Q found it necessary to shift to a virtual setting. On Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m., it will present a free, virtual event with local author Eliese Colette Goldbach.

Goldbach’s book, Rust: A Memoir of Steel and Grit, was published in March 2020 and has received notable reviews. In it, she recounts her tenure as a steelworker at ArcelorMittal Cleveland, and shares her personal coming-of-age journey.

“I'm so honored to talk about Rust with the members of Chapter Q and their guests,” Goldbach said. “The education and advancement of women is a topic that's very close to my heart, and I can't wait to spend an afternoon celebrating the opportunities that P.E.O. helps to foster.”

This year’s event will also feature poetry by Damien McClendon, a former poet laureate of Cleveland Heights, and a musical performance by Cleveland Heights resident and violinist Stephen Tavani, assistant concertmaster for The Cleveland Orchestra.

While the event is free, donations to support P.E.O. International Projects for [Women's] Continuing Education are welcome. Register online at www.eventbrite.com/d/online/eliese-goldbach/. Questions can be e-mailed to chapterqohio@gmail.com.