2020 Heights Observer Holiday Gift Guide

For the past 13 years, the Heights Observer has published its Holiday Gift Guide to inspire residents to shop locally for the December holidays.

Cleveland Heights and University Heights abound with independent businesses—boutiques, salons, restaurants and artist collaboratives—which enhance our local character and anchor our business districts.

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, many of these businesses have temporarily or permanently closed, or are operating at partial capacity.

The Observer encourages residents to collectively see them through this difficult time by resisting the ease of Amazon; instead purchase local gifts this year. "A surge of support now could translate to a once-again thriving local economy post-pandemic," said Deanna Bremer Fisher, executive director of FutureHeights.

Along with retail stores, most restaurants have updated their business models to better support carry-out and delivery. "Gift cards would be a fine way to support them, too." said Bremer Fisher.

This year, the Observer added two categories it hopes cast a wider net of potential gift ideas: the Non-Traditional Gift and the Socially-Distanced Gift. "Colorful face masks make great stocking stuffers," Said Bremer Fisher

Click on the links below to view the many gift ideas submitted by Heights businesses.

Stocking stuffers ($10.00 or less)

Gifts less than $50.00

Gifts from $50.00 to $150.00

Gifts more than $150.00

The non-traditional gift

The socially distanced gift