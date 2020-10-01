LWV supports CH ballot Issue 6

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland endorses passage of Issue 6 on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot.

This proposed amendment to the Cleveland Heights City Charter relates to time frames for candidates to qualify for election. The League supports passage of this amendment, as it will assist the city’s transition to an elected mayor form of government, which was approved by a substantial majority of the city’s voters in the November 2019 election.

Furthermore, as the League “supports electoral methods that . . . implement alternatives to plurality voting,” the Heights League urges voters to pass this amendment, which would clarify and thus enable a run-off primary, should more than two candidates run for mayor.