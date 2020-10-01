Lake Erie Ink embarks on its 10th year

Lake Erie Ink: A Writing Space for Youth (LEI) is beginning its 10th year. The Cleveland Heights nonprofit provides creative-expression opportunities and academic support for kids and teens, through community after-school programs, writing workshops, and other creative undertakings.

LEI offers a range of writing workshops for Greater Cleveland youths. This year, because of the pandemic, LEI has moved its workshops and events online.

Its popular "Stories of Suspense" workshop will be presented via Zoom this year on Saturday, Oct. 24, 10:30 a.m. to noon. One of Cleveland’s own mystery-thriller writers, D.M. Pulley, will lead it.

LEI is now accepting submissions for its annual Teen Book Anthology, a published book written and edited by Greater Cleveland youths. Writing and artwork related to this year’s theme, “On the Other Side,” created by middle and high school students grades 6–12, is welcome.

Social justice is a core value of LEI, and the nonprofit is working with the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage on "Stop the Hate," a Youth Speak Out Essay-Writing Contest. "Stop the Hate" celebrates Northeast Ohio students (grades 6–12) who are committed to creating a more accepting, inclusive society by standing up and speaking out against bias and bigotry. Essays must be submitted by Friday, March 19. 2021. More information can be found at www.maltzmuseum.org/learn/stop-the-hate-contest/.

LEI also offers a video series, Play with a Purpose, exploring racial equity and social justice, hosted by local playwright and actress Amy Schwabauer. Using creative story play and literacy enrichment, Schwabauer and guests bring to life stories and poetry written by BIPOC authors. Geared for kids in kindergarten through second grade, they seek to inspire and engage audiences of all ages, including parents.

Visit the LEI’s website, https://lakeerieink.org, for more information on its events and programs, including those related to its 10th anniversary.