District treasurer is grossly overcompensated

For 25 years, Scott Gainer has been treasurer of the CH-UH City School District. Since 2000, he has successfully championed six [operating] levies, for a total of more than $40 million, plus the $135-million school facilities bond. Mr. Gainer, who doesn't live in Cleveland Heights or University Heights, has himself greatly benefited from our high taxes. In addition, Mr. Gainer has never submitted a balanced five-year forecast, even though the CH-UH schools receive $22,700 per student in funding (57% higher than the state average).

Below is a summary of his contract and compensation. He clearly has a vested interest in the passing of Issue 69.

His current contract expires on July 31, 2022, but Gainer and the district can mutually agree to terminate or amend it sooner.

Ironically, the contract states that the school board “desires to have a written Employment Contract in order to enhance fiscal responsibility and continuity with the schools.”

His base salary, when the employment agreement started in Fiscal Year 2017 was $164,401. His FY 2020 salary is $172,757.

Gainer’s contract requires that he receive a base salary adjustment every year no less (could be more) than the general percentage increase given to administrators in the district’s Educational Administrative and Professional Staff Council (EAPSC).

Gainer gets all the fringe benefits provided to administrators in the EAPSC, including health-care coverage, but:

Gainer’s premium is $125 per month ($1,500 per year) for family coverage, or $46 per month ($550 per year) for single coverage.



Gainer also receives all other benefits extended to administrators, such as severance pay, longevity, early retirement incentives, etc.

Taxpayers pay both the 10% employee and the 10% employer portion of Gainer’s contribution to the School Employees Retirement System (SERS).

Taxpayers pay Gainer’s Medicare taxes.

Gainer is paid a car allowance of $500 per month.

Taxpayers annually contribute 15% of Mr. Gainer’s base salary to his 403(b) plan account. A 403(b) plan, aka a tax-sheltered annuity plan, is a retirement plan for certain employees of public schools. School districts may, but are not required to, contribute to the 403(b) plan for employees.

Gainer gets 32 vacation days per year. He can carry over up to 10 vacation days. If he has more than 10 days left at the end of a contract year, he receives a payment for those days [(base salary/210) x number of vacation days]

Gainer is required to have an annual physical for which taxpayers cover the cost.





Again, Gainer has never been able to submit a balanced five-year forecast. Why does the school board continue to grossly over-compensate this poor performance?