Farmers to Families program returns Oct. 15

The Farmers to Families program returns to the Heights, in partnership with Produce Alliance and the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland. On Oct. 15, 22 and 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., families in need can receive a free 35-pound mixed box containing produce, dairy, cooked meats, and milk at the CH-UH City School District’s Wiley Campus (2181 Miramar Road, University Heights).

"We're thrilled to continue providing this service to our community," said Nancy Peppler, the district’s supervisor of Community and School Partnerships. "Especially during this time of uncertainty, I'm thankful that we can help keep food on our neighbors' tables."

The first phase of the Farmers to Families program took place over 10 weeks, between May and July of this year, in partnership with Perfect Pact. With the help of volunteers from the school community, Heights High was the distribution point for more than 40,000 pounds of fresh produce that went to local families.

Program participants this month should use the driveway on Cedar Road to enter the parking lot (located between Miramar and Belvoir boulevards), unlock their trunks, and remain in their vehicles. A volunteer will place a box of food in the trunk of each car. Event organizers ask that patrons wear face masks.